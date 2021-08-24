ENGLISH

    Nokia G50 Accidentally Revealed By Company; Design And Features Tipped

    By
    |

    Nokia G50 could be the next member under the G-series. The image of the upcoming handset was accidentally posted on the official Nokia Mobile Instagram account in France. The post was removed immediately afterward; however, thanks to NokiaMob.net for saving it which reveals the design and few features of the upcoming Nokia G50 smartphone.

     
    Nokia G50 Accidentally Revealed By Company

    Nokia G50 Features Accidentally Revealed

    The design of the Nokia G50 looks similar to the Nokia G10 that is yet to be announced in India. The Nokia G50 is seen with a triple rear camera placed into a circular module. The main lens was mentioned as 48MP and it will be a 5G-enabled phone.

    Upfront, the phone is appeared to have a water-drop notch to house the selfie camera sensor and is seen with two color options - Midnight Sun and Blue. Further, the branding logo is seen on both the front and rear panels. Apart from this, the post has not shared any details regarding the Nokia G50.

    Nokia G50: What More To Expect?

    The brand is yet to confirm the details of the upcoming Nokia G50. However, the handset was previously spotted on the certification site, revealing few features of the device. The Nokia G50 is expected to be the most affordable 5G device from Nokia and will ship with the Snapdragon 480 chipset. It is also likely to run Android 11.

    Last month, the price of the handset was also tipped via a UK retailer. Going by this, the smartphone will start at GBP 207 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to be available in Australia at AUD 477 (roughly Rs. 25,400). The handset is also said to come with a Forest Black color option.

     

    Nokia G50 Expected Launch

    As of now, the exact launch date is still unknown. Since the device appeared on Instagram that means the launch is just around the corner. Further, it will be better to take this as a hint until the brand confirms anything. In the same news, the Nokia G20 is the latest model that is selling in India at Rs. 11,990.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 18:02 [IST]
