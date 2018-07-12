Nokia launches X6 Polar White edition with SD 636 SoC, 6GB RAM

HMD Global has launched yet another mid-range smartphone, the Nokia X5. It is a trimmed down version of the original Nokia X6 which was launched in May this year in two color options - Dark Blue and Starry Black. Ahead of the launch of Nokia X5, the company has announced a new Polar White color for the Nokia X6.

The Polar White Nokia X6 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone carries a price tag of CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 17,600), which is the same as the existing 6GB RAM models.

Currently, the new variant is available only in China and will be available for purchase exclusively on DJ.com.

Nokia X6 Polar White specifications

The Nokia X6 Polar White flaunts a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280X1080 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone also houses a notch on the top of the display, like the one available on iPhone X. The device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with Adreno 509 GPU. The device also supports expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card.

Talking of the cameras, the Nokia X6 Polar White has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16MP RGB sensor, f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. The secondary camera is a 5MP monochrome sensor that offers AI portrait mode and sense recognition. On the front, the phone houses a 16MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera also comes with Face Unlock feature.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C, FM Radio and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone offers a hybrid SIM slot which allows you to use two nano-SIM cards at a time or a nano SIM and a microSD card.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3060mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

Source