Just In
- 28 min ago Poco X3 Pro Units In India Receive MIUI 12.5 Update
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite Launch Slated For August: Eyes To Foldable Phones To Mainstream?
- 1 hr ago Realme GT Master Edition 5G Full Design, Price, Specs Revealed; It's Not The Upcoming Camera Flagship
- 2 hrs ago Dizo Star 500, Dizo Star 300 Launched In India: Are These JioPhone Rivals?
Don't Miss
- Movies Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her Mother's Reaction After Her Infamous Controversy With Mika Singh
- News Where to check SRMJEE Result 2021
- Education CBSE Announces New Assessment Scheme For The Year 2021-22, Splits Session Into 2 Terms, Check Details
- Finance SAT To Hear Matter On PNB Housing Carlyle Deal Next Week
- Sports MotoGP: Australian GP cancelled, Portimao makes a return
- Lifestyle Toofan Promotions: Mrunal Thakur Will Convince You To Wear Co-ord Sets For Future Parties
- Automobiles Renault Cars Offers July 2021: Discounts & Benefits On All Models Of Up To Rs 65,000
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands In July
Nokia Next Flagship Tipped To Arrive Before November 11 This Year; Is It Nokia 9.3 PureView?
Nokia is prepping up for the launch of a new 5G-enabled device soon. The news comes out by Nokia Mobile China's Product Manager Zhang Yucheng where he reveals a new 5G smartphone will arrive before November 11 this year. However, he does not mention the exact name of the smartphone. It is expected to be the successor of the Nokia 9 PureView dubbed the Nokia 9.1 PureView or the Nokia 9.3 PureView.
Although, the name of the upcoming smartphone has not been decided yet. But some leaked information has revealed what to expect from the upcoming Nokia flagship device. Let's dive into details.
Nokia 9.3 PureView Could Be Next Flagship: What To Expect?
The upcoming flagship device is expected to feature a 108MP Penta-lens module. The resolution of the other sensors is still unknown; however, it is expected to get a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro shooter. The Snapdragon 775 SoC or the Snapdragon 800-series flagship chip might handle the processing.
Upfront, the phone is said to sport a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with PureDisplay V4 with 120Hz refresh rate support. Other features could include ZEISS optics, OZO Audio, and a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Apart from this, nothing much is known at this moment. Besides, there is no official confirmation regarding the device name and features. So, we will suggest you take the details as speculations.
What We Think
The successor of the Nokia 9 PureView is the most anticipated phone from the brand which has been in the rumor mill for several days. We expect the brand will soon confirm the device name and more intel will reveal soon. As of now, we cannot comment on anything until the all features are come out. However, we can only say the camera features can be a plus point.
Alongside, the brand is also expected to launch X60 series smartphones which were rumored to ship with Huawei's HarmonyOS out-of-the-box. However, the brand has confirmed the upcoming Nokia smartphone will offer an Android experience instead of the HarmonyOS.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
16,999
-
57,570
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315