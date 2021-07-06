Nokia Next Flagship Tipped To Arrive Before November 11 This Year; Is It Nokia 9.3 PureView? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia is prepping up for the launch of a new 5G-enabled device soon. The news comes out by Nokia Mobile China's Product Manager Zhang Yucheng where he reveals a new 5G smartphone will arrive before November 11 this year. However, he does not mention the exact name of the smartphone. It is expected to be the successor of the Nokia 9 PureView dubbed the Nokia 9.1 PureView or the Nokia 9.3 PureView.

Although, the name of the upcoming smartphone has not been decided yet. But some leaked information has revealed what to expect from the upcoming Nokia flagship device. Let's dive into details.

Nokia 9.3 PureView Could Be Next Flagship: What To Expect?

The upcoming flagship device is expected to feature a 108MP Penta-lens module. The resolution of the other sensors is still unknown; however, it is expected to get a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro shooter. The Snapdragon 775 SoC or the Snapdragon 800-series flagship chip might handle the processing.

Upfront, the phone is said to sport a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with PureDisplay V4 with 120Hz refresh rate support. Other features could include ZEISS optics, OZO Audio, and a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Apart from this, nothing much is known at this moment. Besides, there is no official confirmation regarding the device name and features. So, we will suggest you take the details as speculations.

What We Think

The successor of the Nokia 9 PureView is the most anticipated phone from the brand which has been in the rumor mill for several days. We expect the brand will soon confirm the device name and more intel will reveal soon. As of now, we cannot comment on anything until the all features are come out. However, we can only say the camera features can be a plus point.

Alongside, the brand is also expected to launch X60 series smartphones which were rumored to ship with Huawei's HarmonyOS out-of-the-box. However, the brand has confirmed the upcoming Nokia smartphone will offer an Android experience instead of the HarmonyOS.

Best Mobiles in India