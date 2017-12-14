Nokia partners with IIT-Delhi to make networks more efficient and reliable

In an interesting development, Nokia and the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) have now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to use data science, analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make networks more efficient and reliable.

The collaboration will allow IIT-Delhi to leverage Nokia's technological leadership and expertise in communications networking to conduct research in these areas. While Ericsson is already working with the institute to develop use cases around the 5G technology, the talented students and faculty of India's premier institute will now work in projects with Nokia's top technical minds to explore ways to make networks more efficient and reliable.

"We are pleased to work with some of the brightest minds of the country at IIT-Delhi. Collaboration with universities and educational institutes fosters innovation and can help resolve complex challenges our industry is facing. New technologies require fresh thinking and working with the scholars of IIT-Delhi will allow us to push the boundaries of what is possible; the collaboration will help us to prepare for the future, for which skills in analytics and artificial intelligence are essential,"Amit Dhingra, vice president of Global Service Delivery at Nokia, said in a statement.

With networks becoming increasingly complex and data use growing exponentially, efficiency and quality-related challenges must be addressed pre-emptively to boost network performance and make services real-time, the company said. Under the collaboration, IIT-Delhi research scholars from the applied mathematics, statistical and computer science fields will work with Nokia in India to develop software modules based on AI algorithms with machine learning, deep learning, and predictive analytics.

Nokia has also stated that the collaboration will help in enhancing its service delivery and be more efficient and reliable. Besides, it looks like the self-learning and pre-emptive capabilities will also help Nokia's service delivery to be 5G ready.

"We are delighted to work with Nokia in emerging and exciting areas of technology. Working with major technology firms like Nokia allows us to develop new capabilities in advanced technologies. The collaboration will not only provide crucial exposure to our students in the new technologies but will also enable them to put theoretical topics, like analytics, to practical use," B. R. Mehta, Dean of R&D at IIT-Delhi, said.

The collaboration comes as part of the University Connect initiative of Nokia's Global Service Delivery.

Source: IANS