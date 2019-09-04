Just In
Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, And Nokia 5.2 To Launch At IFA 2019
HMD Global is about to launch a series of Nokia phones at IFA 2019, in Berlin. These phones are the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, and the Nokia 5.2, which are likely to get updated with Android 10 in the coming days. Besides, these mid-range devices are expected to come with a dedicated Google Assistant button and a waterdrop notch. We can expect these devices in the Indian market soon.
Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.2 Specifications
The Nokia 7.2 is likely to be the first Nokia phone to house a 48MP primary sensor at the rear. And, it is expected to have at least a dual rear camera setup. It is believed to come with a 6.3-inch touchscreen display. It might be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB default storage.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, 3G, and 4G. And, it is supposed to house a 3,500 mAh battery. We can expect the smartphone in Ice Blue, Forest Green, and Charcoal Black colors.
The Nokia 6.2 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. It is likely to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 64GB built-in storage. It may have the same rear camera setup and color variants as the Nokia 7.2.
Lastly, we have the Nokia 5.2 which may have a 5.9-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. It can be expected with a Snapdragon 632 SoC, dual rear camera setup, single selfie snapper, 3,500 mAh battery, 3GB RAM, and a 32GB internal storage. It is said to arrive in black color option. And, the smartphone is rumored to price at Rs. 13,999 for its given storage option.
(source)
