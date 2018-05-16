Nokia to take wraps off its X6 smartphone today

Most awaited Nokia X6 is all set to launch in China by HMD Global. The company was reportedly teasing the launch of a new smartphone on may 16 and so far, it has only disclosed the front of the smartphone in the teasers. The most highlighted feature of the phone is its iPhone X-style notch on the display.

The name of the phone which is going to be launch is not disclosed yet. However, the rumors have indicated that the company is going to launch its Nokia X-Series smartphone. The company can name the unit either with Nokia X or with Nokia X6. A recent leak has claimed that the Nokia X6 name is final now.

So far, the HMD Global has only teased the front panel of the new Nokia X smartphone. But a major retailer e-commerce website Suning.com has revealed that the design of the back panel also, which includes a dual rear camera setup placed vertically on the back. Along with the camera module, the back also houses a fingerprint scanner.

The leaked image clearly matches the design of the alleged Nokia X which is listed on the TENAA certification website. The alleged Nokia X6 launch is set to start at 2:40 pm CST (12:10 pm IST). The launch event will take place at Beijing Minsheng Museum Modern Art, and the launch will be live streamed on JD.com, Suning.com, and Tmall.com, apart from numerous other live stream partners.

There were numerous rumors and leaks for Nokia X and Nokia X6 in the past, with the aforementioned alleged TENAA listing and Geekbench listing, but some of the more credible ones. According to rumors and leaks, the Nokia X or Nokia X6 is said to run Android 8.1.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The smartphone is expected to sport a 5.8-inch full-HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, speculated to either be the Snapdragon 636 or MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM. There is expected to be 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage, expandable up to 128GB (via microSD).

The Nokia powered flagship will sport dual 16-megapixel sensors in its vertical dual rear camera setup, while front camera sensors have still remained a mystery. the smartphone is expected to cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 First Impressions

Source