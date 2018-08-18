Nokia teases a new smartphone launch: could be the Nokia 9

Nokia Mobile has teased a smartphone launch through its official Twitter handle. Although there's no certainty of what the company has in store, it appears to be the Nokia 9 (2018). The teaser image shows the silhouette of a smartphone, with a headline that reads "Get ready to unveil the most awaited phone."

We are thrilled to bring you the Nokia smartphones event for one of the most awaited phones on Tuesday 21st August. Stay tuned for more! #Nokiamobile #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/LXgnzguDvm — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 16, 2018

The tweet doesn't give away a lot about the device, but there were speculations that HMD Global is working on flagship device under the moniker Nokia 9 (2018) for a September launch. Obviously, August 21 is before September, but we can expect the unveiling of the new flagship.

If the company launches the Nokia 9, it will come with top-end specs, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, and features that will put it in direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy S9. The rumors also suggest that the device will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. But we request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

Nokia 6.1 is also expected to be launched for the Indian market on August 21. HMD Global, the Nokia licensee has sent out media invites for an event, but there is no word on the product that is to be launched at the event.

As for the specifications, the smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a notch and 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 coating. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB default storage space which is expandable via microSD card.

The smartphone comes equipped with a dual camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor along with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, the company has added a 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, AI capabilities for depth of field effect, portrait lighting and more, HDR and Bothie effect. The device also has the Face Unlock feature for added security.

On the connectivity front, Nokia 6.1 Plus is packed with features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device gets the power from a 3060mAh battery. Notably, it is an Android One smartphone and will receive the Android 9 Pie update this fall.