Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 available at up to Rs. 2,500 cashback on Amazon India

Amazon India has announced a new sale called Nokia Week Campaign in the country. As a part of this sale, the online retailer will offer cashback on the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 smartphones.

The Nokia Week Campaign will last until November 17 and the Prime members who pay for these smartphones using the Amazon Pay will get additional cashback offers. Well, the Prime members who purchase the Nokia 6 using the Amazon Pay service will get a cashback of Rs. 2,500 while those who buy the Nokia 8 using the Amazon Pay will get Rs. 1,500 cashback. Also, the Prime members can opt to pay for the purchase via any other payment method other than Amazon Pay and get a cashback of Rs. 500.

The non-Prime members who buy the Nokia 6 using the Amazon Pay service will get Rs. 1,500 cashback. Taking a look at the Nokia 8 page on Amazon India, you might not be able to find that there is a cashback offer going on. However, it is mentioned on the offer page on the online retailer's site. Besides these cashback offers, Amazon India is offering an additional exchange offer of Rs. 1,000 on both the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8.

The Nokia 6 priced at Rs. 14,999 is available in two color variants - Matte Black and Silver on the retailer's site. The Tempered Blue color variant seems to be unavailable for now. On the other hand, the Nokia 8 is available in three color variants - Tempered Blue, Steel and Polished Blue at a price point of Rs. 36,999.

Both the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 smartphones were launched with the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box. These smartphones will be upgraded to Android Oreo by the end of this year. HMD has also announced that the existing Nokia Android smartphones will get two years of OS update support tipping that the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 along with the rest will get the Android P update next year.

If you were looking forward to buy the Nokia 6 or Nokia 8, this is the right time as these smartphones are being sold with attractive cashback offers. However, keep the above terms and conditions in mind to avail the discount.