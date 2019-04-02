Nokia X71 with punch hole display officially launched for Rs 26,700 News oi-Vivek Nokia X71 has a 48 MP primary camera

Nokia has officially launched it's first triple camera smartphone with a punch-hole display design, the Nokia X71. Here is everything you need to know about the latest smartphone from HMD Global with a massive 48 MP primary camera.

Price and availability

The Nokia X71 will be available in Taiwan via Nokia official website for 11,990 Taiwan Dollars or Rs 26,900. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Nokia X71 in India.

Specifications

The phone has a premium looking design, similar to the Nokia 7.1 Plus with an all-glass unibody design and a metal mid-frame. The Nokia X71 offers the highest screen to body ratio in the Nokia smartphone series from HMD Global.

The smartphone comes with the modern punch hole display with a 6.39-inch screen, offering an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC powers the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. At the back, the smartphone houses a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

With respect to connectivity, the smartphone has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The smartphone does support dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) with Bluetooth 5.0.

The main highlight of the Nokia X71 is the triple camera setup. The device has a massive 48 MP Zeiss certified primary camera with an 8 MP super wide angle lens and a 5 MP depth camera. There is a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone does support 4K video recording @ 30fps and the selfie camera will support 1080p video recording @30fps.

The Nokia X71 is fueled by a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB type C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the device runs on stock Android 9 Pie OS with no third-party apps or customizations.