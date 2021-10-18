Nokia XR20 Rugged Smartphone With 4,630mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched In India; Price, Sale & Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia XR20 has finally arrived in the country. The device with a rugged design was originally launched back in July in the European market. The smartphone comes with MIL-STD810H certification which protects it from drops as high as 1.8 meters.

Besides, the smartphone is claimed to survive in extreme temperatures ranging from 55-degrees to 20-degrees Celsius. In terms of features, the Nokia XR20 includes a Snapdragon processor, IP68 rating, and much more. Let's check the full specs, pricing, and availability details in India.

Nokia XR20: What Does Offer?

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Nokia XR20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The handset runs Android 11 with a stock experience on top and also claims to get four years of monthly security updates and three years of OS updates. For imaging, you get a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, the handset offers an 8MP selfie camera sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout.

There is a 4,630 mAh battery that comes with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. Other features of the Nokia XR20 include OZO spatial audio recording support, wind-noise cancellation, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For connectivity, the handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. Lastly, the Nokia XR20 measures 171.64 x 81.5 x 10.64mm and weighs 248 grams.

Nokia XR20 Price And Availability In India

The Nokia XR20 has been launched at Rs. 46,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be up for pre-bookings starting October 20, while sales will commence starting October 30. It comes in two color options - Granite and Ultra Blue. Interested buyers can grab the handset e-commerce sites, leading offline stores, and Nokia.com.

As part of the launch offer, if you are pre-booking the phone, can get the free Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs. 3,599 and one year of the screen protection plan for free.

Nokia XR20: Worth Buying?

The Nokia XR20 doesn't offer a powerful processor, higher refresh rate, and it also packs under 5,000 mAh battery capacity. Additional features like rugged design, MIL-STD810H certification, official IP rating, wind-noise cancellation, and so on make it worth buying.

