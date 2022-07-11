Just In
- 6 min ago Tecno Camon 19 Series Launching Tomorrow In India: Upgraded Cameras With Affordable Price Expected
- 56 min ago Xiaomi Announces IoT-Enabled Smart Standing Fan In India; Check Price & Specifications
- 2 hrs ago Oppo A97 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official; Price & Specs
- 2 hrs ago Is Snapdragon 778G Plus Better Than Snapdragon 860? Mid-Range Chip Or Old Flagship Chip
Don't Miss
- Finance Stock To Buy: Acquired New Investment Of Rs. 19.25bn, This Auto Stock Can Gain 23%
- Movies Aamir Khan To Be Blamed For LACK OF BUZZ For Laal Singh Chaddha? Trade Experts Reveal What Backfired On Him
- Lifestyle Why Do Indian Expats Choose Arranged Marriages?
- News Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair sent to 14-day judicial custody by Lakhimpur Court
- Sports The big transfer! Paul Pogba completes Juventus return after leaving Manchester United
- Travel Travel Hacks For Students To Save More Money On Their Next Trip
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Flagship SUV To Bear Grand Vitara Badge - Bookings Open
- Education JEE Main Result 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check How Marks are Calculated, Scorecard, Toppers List & Cutoff
Nothing Phone (1) Camera Specs And Samples Out Ahead Of Launch
Nothing, the brainchild of Carl Pei, is geared up to unveil its first-ever smartphone tomorrow, July 12. Already, we have come across several leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming smartphone. Now, Nothing has taken to its official blog post to reveal the key camera specifications of the Phone (1) and its camera samples as well.
Nothing Phone (1) Camera Details
As per the Nothing official blog, the company has highlighted the camera capabilities of the smartphone in various scenarios. The smartphone is seen to capture high-resolution shots in broad daylight, close up scenarios, low light images and indoor shots. The samples taken by the Nothing Phone (1) sbowcases the robust camera performance in various lighting conditions. However, it is common for brands to showcase the best shots when sharing camera samples.
When it comes to the camera department itself, Nothing has revealed that more details regarding the image sensors used by the smartphone. For those who are unaware, the upcoming smartphone is speculated to arrive with a dual-camera setup at the rear. It is tipped to feature a 50MP primary sensor, which is a Sony IMX766 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch.
Also, the official blog has revealed that the Phone (1) could support 10-bit color videos and feature dual OIS and EIS stabilization. Besides these, the smartphone also comes with an ultra-wide-angle lens that comes with a field of view of 114-degree. Other aspects of the Nothing Phone (1) revealed by the company include the night mode and scene detection capabilities.
Nothing Phone (1) Price In India
The new Nothing Phone (1) price in India has been leaked ahead of the launch of this smartphone. Going by the same, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs. 39,999 but cut down to Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. Notably, the leak shared a screenshot of the smartphone from the e-commerce retailer Flipkart.
The teasers suggest the new phone will also have a black color variant but this might cost the same. Presently, we're unsure if this is the highest variant for the new Nothing Phone (1). If there is a lower 6GB RAM variant, it will cost lesser than the leaked price.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
47,332
-
61,788
-
28,015
-
16,999
-
88,999
-
43,672
-
32,119
-
26,999
-
31,999
-
31,830