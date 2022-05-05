Nothing Phone (1) Could Launch On June 9; Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nothing, which is founded by the co-founder of OnePlus, has already confirmed its first smartphone in the form of Nothing Phone (1). In March, the brand also announced that the smartphone will come with Nothing OS, based on Android.

Besides, Flipkart's dedicated microsite for the Nothing Phone (1) gone live in March, confirming India's launch. Now, Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing seems to have confirmed the launch date of the brand's first smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Details

Previously, the brand revealed that the device will launch in summer. Now, a user asked on Twitter when the Nothing Phone (1) would launch, in response Carl Pei said "6/9 at 4:20." According to the US date format, the above-mentioned date is June 9 at 4:20 PM. So, we expect the Nothing Phone (1) will be launching on June 9. If this appears to be true, the brand will soon officially reveal it.

Hey @getpeid when will nothing phone (1) launch? — Saran Bharathi A (@Sarann_18) May 4, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) Features We Known So Far

The upcoming Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to work with third-party accessories like the Apple AirPods with ease. The brand did not reveal any key specs at this moment. However, the company revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Furthermore, rumors suggested the phone will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor under its hood, which will be paired with Adreno 642 GPU and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Upfront, it could feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

There will be a 4,500 mAh battery which will also support for wireless charging. For imaging, the Nothing Phone (1) is speculated have a triple camera setup at the back which will house a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, it will have a 32MP sensor for selfies and videos.

Nothing Phone (1) Expected Pricing

There is no hint regarding the pricing of the Nothing Phone (1). Looking at the specs, we expect it will be a mid-range device which will compete other mid-ranges devices like the OnePlus Nord phones and more. Additionally, the India launch of the handset will take place after its global debut.

