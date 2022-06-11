Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Booking Details Out Ahead Of July 12 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nothing Phone 1 is launching on July 12 at 8:30 PM IST. Besides, we already know the first-ever Android phone from Carl Pei's Nothing will be available via Flipkart in India. Now, India's pre-booking details of the Nothing Phone 1 has revealed online. Interested buyers can pre-book the smartphone by paying Rs. 2,000 on Flipkart.

[Exclusive] #NothingPhone1 pre-booking details.

Buyers will be able to pre-book the device by paying 2K.

Coupon money will be adjusted during checkout (on the keynote date, July 12 itself).

Plus, "variant of your choice" confirms multiple memory variants.

Feel free to retweet 😉 pic.twitter.com/MAKT3fhiHz — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 11, 2022

Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Booking Details

The latest info comes out via tipster Mukul Sharma. He shared the Flipkart listing of the Nothing Phone (1, showing the steps to pre-book and pre-booking offers of the upcoming device. Going by this, we can see that the Nothing Phone 1 will be available in multiple storage variants.

Buyers can pre-book the device by paying 2K and the coupon money will be adjusted during checkout on July 12. Although the price of the device is still under wraps. If rumors are to be believed, the Nothing Phone 1 will be launched at around 500 euros (around Rs. 41,600).

Nothing Phone 1 Features: All We Know So Far

The Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to feature an aluminum mid-frame and transparent back panel. In terms of specs, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to come with an OLED panel display that will offer a Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution. The refresh rate of the display is still unknown at this moment. However, it is rumored to support a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The brand did not reveal the name of the chipset; however, it is expected to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which will be paired with at least 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB model. On the software front, it will run Android 12 OS with a custom Nothing Launcher on top of stock Android UI.

For imaging, the device is said to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear panel which might include a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro camera. Upfront, the Nothing 1 will come with a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. The phone will also ship with OIS and a 4K video recording.

Additionally, the device is tipped to pack a 4,500 or 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging. It is believed to come with 45W wired charging.

Best Mobiles in India