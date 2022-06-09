Nothing Phone 1 Launch On July 12; Expected Price, Features & India Launch Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nothing has finally unveiled the launch date of its much-awaited phone Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone is confirmed to go official on July 12. Meanwhile, the brand confirmed a few details of its first-ever Android phone. Besides, multiple leaks and rumors have already given us an idea of what to expect. The price of the Nothing Phone 1 has also been tipped online. Let's take a look at the expected pricing and features that we know so far.

Nothing Phone 1 Launch On July 12

The brand took to its Twitter handle to confirm that the Nothing Phone 1 will be launched on July 12 at 16:00 BST at the 'Return to Instinct' event. Separately, the tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the Nothing Phone 1 is said to be produced locally to reduce the price. He further stated that the production is expected to start very soon in the country. Although the exact timeline is yet to be revealed.

Nothing Phone 1 Features: All We Know Far

Nothing might launch its first smartphone with an OLED panel display that will offer a Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution. The refresh rate of the display is still unknown at this moment. However, it is expected to ship with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, the phone is confirmed to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The name of the chipset is still under wraps. It might come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with at least 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB model. The brand already confirmed that the phone will ship with an aluminum mid-frame and transparent back panel.

For imaging, the device is likely to have a dual-camera setup at the rear panel housing a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro camera. The phone will also support OIS and 4K video recording capability. Upfront, the Nothing 1 will come with a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.

Furthermore, there will be a 4,500 or 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging. The phone will run Android 12 OS with a custom Nothing Launcher on top of stock Android UI.

Nothing Phone 1 Expected Price & India Launch Details

According to Allround-PC, the phone could be priced at around 500 euros (around Rs. 41,600). Given that, one can safely assume the first phone from Carl Pei's Nothing will be a flagship offering. The India launch details are yet to be revealed. However, the phone is confirmed to be available via Flipkart in the country.

