Nothing Phone (1) Preview: Transparent Back, Wireless Charging And More

Carl Pei's brainchild, Nothing is gearing up to launch its first smartphone - the Nothing Phone (1). The launch date of this smartphone appears to be fast approaching. The company has hinted at the same by posting a teaser campaign for the new product. The fresh images show us a glance at the smartphone's design.

Nothing Phone (1) Design Sneak Peek

Given that the company's first product, the Ear (1) earbuds was well-received in the crowded market, the company is expected to bring a similarly designed smartphone to the market. As per the information by the CEO Carl Pei and head of design Tom Howard, Wallpaper has come up with the potential design of the Nothing Phone (1), which shows what the customers can expect from it.

The design sketch that has been created from the cues revealed by the company executives, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a transparent back. The company wants to bring the inside out, which has some hurdles. Notably, a smartphone has over 400 components, which is a major hurdle to showcase.

With such a design, the Nothing Phone (1) will let users see the wireless charging coil and camera that might not be visible to users in the existing industry. The company's entire manufacturing process focuses on highlighting these components.

Nothing wants to have its own, iconic design language from the start that will let users take a look at the components. This is evident from the Ear (1) and the upcoming Phone (1). The same design trend will be followed by the future products that the company will churn out as well, added Pei to the publication. Given that no other brand has such a way of designing products, Nothing should be able to stand out in this aspect.

There is no denying that the unique selling point of the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds is the transparent design, intrinsic beauty and intricacy of components. The company wants to focus on the same and shift from the usual design. The company will use recycled aluminum for the frame to reduce the initial carbon footprint.

The Nothing Phone (1) is slated to be unveiled in July this year and the device will be up for sale via Flipkart in India. We will get to know further details regarding the upcoming smartphones in the coming weeks or months.

