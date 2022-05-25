Just In
- 13 min ago Moto E32s Launched With Triple Cameras, Helio G37; India Price, Launch Details
- 34 min ago Mi Smart Band 7 Announced: Should You Upgrade From Mi Smart Band 6?
- 1 hr ago iPhone 14 Selfie Camera To Feature Advanced Tech With An Expensive Price Tag
- 4 hrs ago Flipkart Electronic Sale 2022: Discount Offers on Budget Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Movies Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Booked For Cheating A Proprietor Of Rs 56 Lakh In Hyderabad
- News CBI to question Karti Chidambaram in Chinese visa scam case today
- Lifestyle Air Pollution Linked With More Severe Covid-19: Study
- Finance Stock To Buy: Tata Group Stock That Has Hit 52-Week Low, Cheap On Valuations
- Sports French Open: 'I refuse to give up' - Tsitsipas stages five-set comeback over Musetti
- Automobiles Toyota Registers ‘Hyryder’ Name For Its Upcoming Creta Rival
- Education DHS Assam Admit Card 2022 Released For Grade 3 Exams At dhs.assam.gov.in, Download Here
- Travel Here's Why Maharashtra Should Be Your Next Monsoon Vacation Destination?
Nothing Phone (1) Preview: Transparent Back, Wireless Charging And More
Carl Pei's brainchild, Nothing is gearing up to launch its first smartphone - the Nothing Phone (1). The launch date of this smartphone appears to be fast approaching. The company has hinted at the same by posting a teaser campaign for the new product. The fresh images show us a glance at the smartphone's design.
Nothing Phone (1) Design Sneak Peek
Given that the company's first product, the Ear (1) earbuds was well-received in the crowded market, the company is expected to bring a similarly designed smartphone to the market. As per the information by the CEO Carl Pei and head of design Tom Howard, Wallpaper has come up with the potential design of the Nothing Phone (1), which shows what the customers can expect from it.
The design sketch that has been created from the cues revealed by the company executives, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a transparent back. The company wants to bring the inside out, which has some hurdles. Notably, a smartphone has over 400 components, which is a major hurdle to showcase.
With such a design, the Nothing Phone (1) will let users see the wireless charging coil and camera that might not be visible to users in the existing industry. The company's entire manufacturing process focuses on highlighting these components.
Nothing wants to have its own, iconic design language from the start that will let users take a look at the components. This is evident from the Ear (1) and the upcoming Phone (1). The same design trend will be followed by the future products that the company will churn out as well, added Pei to the publication. Given that no other brand has such a way of designing products, Nothing should be able to stand out in this aspect.
There is no denying that the unique selling point of the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds is the transparent design, intrinsic beauty and intricacy of components. The company wants to focus on the same and shift from the usual design. The company will use recycled aluminum for the frame to reduce the initial carbon footprint.
The Nothing Phone (1) is slated to be unveiled in July this year and the device will be up for sale via Flipkart in India. We will get to know further details regarding the upcoming smartphones in the coming weeks or months.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999