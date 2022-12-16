Nothing Phone (1) Receives Nothing OS 1.5 Beta Update Based On Android 13: Features Detailed News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Nothing has announced the Nothing OS 1.5 Open Beta update based on Android 13 OS for its Nothing Phone (1) smartphone. The smartphone came preloaded with the Nothing OS based on Android 12 and will now receive the major Android 13 upgrade, albeit in a beta avatar.

Users who have enrolled for the open beta program of Nothing OS will receive the update in a phased manner. Do note that only selected users will receive this beta update. A wider rollout is expected in 2023 when the Nothing OS 1.5 stable update is ready.

Nothing also released a video highlighting the new features of the Nothing OS 1.5 skin. It gets a new weather app, improved volume control, a Bluetooth pop-up window, faster app loading times, Google's Material You theming engine, a QR code scanner in Quick Settings, live captions, and more. Let's have a look at its complete changelog below.

Nothing OS 1.5 Update: Changelog

New weather app with custom Nothing UI.

Up to 50% increase in app loading speed.

More Material You. More color schemes available for matching third-party apps to wallpaper.

Multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps.

Privacy upgrades-

Including:Photo picker. Choose which images you want to share with each app.

Notification permissions. Control which apps can send you notifications.

Media permissions. Group the types of media you want to share, e.g., photos and videos, music and audio, and files.

New QR code scanner in Quick Settings.

Clipboard preview: copied text appears on a clipboard in the bottom corner of the screen. So you can directly edit the text before pasting.

New look for Media Control.

Foreground services. Close active background apps directly from the notification center to save battery.

Live caption: detects speech on your device and automatically generates captions.

Increased background memory.

Reducing the wait for frequently used apps to load.

New self-repair feature that keeps Phone (1) running like it's new. By clearing unused cache and expired system dumps.

Improved Quick Settings. Featuring new network and Bluetooth device pop-ups.

New UI for volume control. Easily adjust individual volume sliders without unlocking the screen (e.g. music vs alarm).

Improved Game Mode. New UI for light notifications and added Google Game Dashboard. Dashboard supports screenshots, screen recording, FPS display, and Do Not Disturb.

