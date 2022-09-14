Nothing Phone (1) Records Whopping Sales in India; New Software Updates Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nothing Phone (1) launched with a bang, disrupting the market with its unique design and features. Considering that Nothing is a new brand, the newly launched smartphone has been doing quite well in terms of sales and shipment. Interestingly, the brand claims to have sold 100K units in just 20 days via Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (1) Sales Data in India

Nothing is a new brand developed by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei and aims to offer a refreshed smartphone experience. The new Nothing Phone (1) launched in the Rs. 30K segment with much pomp and affair, aiming to take on the competitive mid-range market in India.

Presently, the Indian market is flooded with smartphones in this particular segment, with a huge influx of devices from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, and so on. The new Nothing Phone (1) has created a dent in this segment, offering a unique design with its invisible rear panel.

The Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, Manu Sharma, said that the new smartphone had over 100K customers in India, according to GSM Arena. The report also says the Nothing Phone (1) will get many new software updates, including Android 13 OS.

What Makes Nothing Phone (1) so Popular?

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. One of the unique features of the Phone (1) is the transparent rear panel that makes the charging coil visible along with a string of LED lights for the Glyph interface.

At the rear, the Nothing Phone (1) features a dual-camera setup with two 50MP sensors. Plus, there's a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ processor and a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The new Nothing Phone (1) starts from Rs. 33,999 for the base 8GB + 128Gb model. The phone is also available in two more variants, featuring 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. These models are priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. The Nothing smartphone can be purchased on Flipkart.

