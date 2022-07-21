First OTA Update For Nothing Phone (1) Claims To Fix A Lot Of Things News oi-Vivek

After the official launch, Nothing Phone (1) received its very first software update. As per the change log, the company is trying to fix and optimize a lot of bugs and errors on the Nothing Phone (1). Besides, the update also includes July 2022's security patch, making the phone up-to-date and secure.

Good News For Nothing Phone (1) And Tesla Car Owners

During the launch, the company confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) can be used to control Tesla cars. While the same was not available during the launch, the company has deployed an experimental Tesla control feature, which should allow at least some users to control their Tesla vehicles. Unfortunately, the Tesla cars are not available in India, and this feature is of no use to us.

Nothing is also introducing the NFT gallery widget. On top of that, the search on the Nothing Launcher is now optional. This has been implemented by taking feedback from the beta version of the Nothing Launcher.

New Update Improves Nothing Phone (1)'s Camera

With the latest update, the Glyph lighting on the Nothing Phone (1) now works even in portrait mode. Similarly, the image quality has been improved especially in low-lighting conditions, and the update also claims to improve the photo quality of the ultra-wide angle lens. Lastly, the update seems to improve the color consistency between the wide-angle and the ultra-wide angle camera.

As mentioned before, the Google security patch on the Nothing Phone (1) has been updated to July 2022, and the brand has also fixed a lock screen bug, which now fixes the fingerprint icon bug. The update also improves the reliability of the Glyph interface on the Nothing Phone (1).

After the latest software update, Face Unlock on the Nothing Phone (1) should work smoothly. Lastly, the company has also made a few optimizations when it comes to battery life. Hence, with the latest patch, the Nothing Phone (1) should deliver improved battery life.

