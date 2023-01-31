Nothing Phone (2) To Make US Debut In 2023; Carl Pei Confirms News oi -Kabir Jain

Nothing, a technology startup founded by former OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei, released its first phone, dubbed Nothing Phone (1) in July 2022. The London-based firm is now preparing to launch the successor in late 2023.However, the phone may make its debut in the United States before reaching other markets, including India, according to a report.

Carl Pei Eyes The US As Top Priority For Nothing Phone (2)

In an interview with Inverse, Carl Pei commented that the company has decided to make the US market its "No. 1" priority. This heavily implies that the firm is planning to launch the smartphone in the States first and then roll it out gradually to other global markets, including India.

Pei added that they couldn't enter the US market because they were only in their second year and were busy building teams and products. They can take the plunge now that they've stabilized and the team has grown from 200 people in 2021 to 400.

Nothing Phone (2) To Be A More "Premium" Offering

p r e m i u m https://t.co/H7KAYdeqfB — Carl Pei (@getpeid) January 30, 2023

When asked about the specifics of Nothing Phone (2), Pei stated that the phone will be more premium than its predecessor, but did not elaborate on what "premium" entails. He also stated that the company is making significant progress in the software department as its team has grown and that the ongoing Android 13 beta is "completely made in-house," with the goal of making the software experience "fast and smooth."

Pei hasn't commented on the phone's design, but we're confident that it will retain the iconic transparent design and "Glyph" interface system that made the Phone (1) a standout smartphone and garnered worldwide attention.

Although the phone is expected to be released in late 2023, the exact date is unknown. But Nothing is expected to reveal more information in the coming months.

