Now buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro for as low as Rs 649

Are you looking to buy a new smartphone? Is it Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro?

If yes, then this might be the best time to grab the smartphone. Flipkart is selling the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro as low as Rs 649 as the part of its Big Shopping Days sales event. It seems that the e-commerce giant has a good stock of Xiaomi's phone.

Even though Flipkart have a sufficient stock, you probably won't be able to buy the smartphone at such low price. Because there is a big catch here, which can stop you from buying the device at such a low price.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The high-end version with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM will cost Rs 16,999.

Both the variant are up for sale on Flipkart, and as a part of Flipkart Big Shopping Days promotional sales event, users can buy the base variant as low as Rs 649 and the top-end version for as low as Rs 2,649.

How to avail the discount

For availing the hefty discount buyer have a two-step process. First buyers need a smartphone to exchange with the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Second, they need an SBI credit card. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 12,850 on exchange and a 10 percent instant discount on Sbi credit cards.

Buyers need to meet both the criteria in order to purchase the smartphone with maximum discount. But, even then we can't guarantee you that you will get the phone for Rs 649. We tried exchanging an iPhone 6s Plus 64GB in this offer and we received a valuation of Rs 6,349.

Even exchanging a Google Pixel 2 and Xiaomi Mi 5 will not get you Rs 12,850 discount. Only the OnePlus 5T will get you the maximum discount. We are not saying exchanging your OnePlus 5T against Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a good deal. But a buyer who is interested in Note 5 Pro can try this offer.

Moreover, buyers with Redmi Note 4 can exchange their smartphone with a discount of Rs 3,600. With SBI credit card, the buyer will be able to avail an additional Rs 1,500 off. The price of the phone will come down to Rs 9,899 from Rs 14,999.

Source