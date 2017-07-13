Now you can buy the Nokia 3 at 0% interest loan

Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd, the non-banking financial company (NBFC), has partnered with HMD Global, to offer interest-free loans on the purchase of Nokia 3 smartphone.

"This strategic partnership is aimed at enabling customers to have easier access to Nokia phones with hassle-free financing options. We are optimistic that our collaboration with HMD will make buying of the new range of mobiles much easier and convenient given our huge network of point of sales across the country," said Mr. Tomas Hrdlicka, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India Finance, while commenting on the partnership.

Home Credit is financing purchase of these smartphones by offering 0% interest loans with flexible EMI and down payment options. The offer is giving customers the option to pay their EMIs in six and seven months.

"The consumer is always at the center of whatever we do. Keeping this in mind, it is our constant endeavor to offer a smooth and convenient ownership experience to our consumers. This led to our partnership with Home Credit to ensure that consumers buying Nokia 3 can avail of 'interest-free' financial schemes," added Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global.

To locate a store in your city, you can visit Home Credit India website or give a missed call on the number +919004690046 to speak to a Home Credit Loan Expert.

The Nokia 3 is available in four distinct colours - Matte Black, Silver White, Tempered Blue and Copper White - and is available at a recommended best buy price of Rs. 9,499.

In related news, Home Credit India also launched a Mobile App that provides customers with a one-stop view of loan details, repayment schedule, information on the due amount, and payment date of loans.