Nubia gaming smartphone could arrive in April: Report

Smartphone manufacturers now seem to be gradually shifting their focus to developing gaming handsets to cater to needs of many gaming enthusiasts. We have already seen the Razer gaming smartphone and there have been reports about Xiaomi working on a dedicated handset dubbed as Black Shark.

Some of the earlier reports have also suggested that ZTE and its sub-brand Nubia are also working on a gaming smartphone. Besides, ZTE during the MWC 2018 did come up with three prototypes of an unannounced smartphone concept designed with a focus on Android gaming. Further, at a gaming event conducted last month in Shenzhen, Nubia's CEO, Ni Fei also confirmed that the company is planning to develop a gaming phone.

While these smartphones could bring a new category in the smartphone world, new reports now suggest that Nubia might announce the gaming phone in April. The information was revealed on a Chinese microblogging site MyDrivers.com.

But again, details about the smartphone are very scarce. Nothing concrete has been revealed but from what the CEO had to say last month, it looks like the smartphone will be built to handle most of the hardcore games.

The Nubia gaming phone could come with a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM and other high end-features including a display that offers high refresh rate. Talking about the concept phones that were displayed at MWC, the devices had high-end cooling features with four miniature cooling fans with three-dimensional wind tunnel section structure. Further, the devices were said to be made up of carbon nano-material and featured a black body color scheme. But everything could be changed in the final commercial version.

Meanwhile, speculations suggest that the upcoming Nubia Z18 flagship could likely be "the gaming smartphone" from the company. We should be hearing about the device more in the coming days. In any case, as trends are changing what do you think about this? Would you like to see a dedicated smartphone for gaming? Do let us know in the comments.

