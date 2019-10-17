Nubia Launches Red Magic 3S With 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 855+, And More In India: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Nubia has finally launched its latest flagship gaming smartphone - the Red Magic 3S today in India. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be made available for sale starting from next week via Flipkart. The USP of the smartphone is Snapdragon 855+ SoC, liquid cooling technology, 5,000mAh battery and a lot more. Here are the details:

Nubia Red Magic 3S Specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3S comes equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. It also comes with liquid cooling technology along with an inbuilt cooling fan to extract the excessive heat during high graphic gameplay.

The gaming smartphone flaunts a 6.65-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, along with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass as well.

On the optical front, the smartphone houses a single rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an LED flash. Upfront, the Nubia Red Magic 3S features a 16MP Sony sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is fuelled by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery on with 27W fast charging support. On the software front, it runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

Nubia Red Magic 3S India price

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 35,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is up for sale at Rs. 47,999. The smartphones will be available in Mecha Silver and Cyber Shade colo option respectively.

According to the company, the Nubia Red Magic 3S will go on sale from October 21 via Flipkart. Under the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the company is also offering no-cost EMI and Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection of Rs. 499.

