Nubia M2 with 16MP dual cameras launched in India: Price, key features and more

It has just been a week since ZTE launched the Nubia N2 smartphone in India and yet again the company has brought another smartphone in the country. The company has now launched Nubia M2 in the M series and it will be Amazon India exclusive.

The main USP of this new smartphone is its dual camera setup. Nubia M2 is company's second dual camera offering after the recently launched Z17 Mini which was also launched last month in India. Further, the company has mentioned that Nubia M2 integrates technology with art and imagination.

Well, Nubia M2 comes with a meticulous design. The smartphone sports rounded edges, compact body-7 mm sleek and is encased in a tough, dual-diamond cut metal frame. "The metal uni-body and rounded 2.5D glass offers delicate looks but 95.6 percent aluminum alloy and Corning Gorilla Glass, finished with a protective ceramic spray, provides rugged security for the device," said the company.

In addition, the smartphone is also packed with top-of-the-line specifications.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display, RAM, Processors and Storage Nubia M2 comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) On-cell AMOLED display. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Nubia M2 offers 64GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable up to 200GB via microSD card. However, its seems that the company is not bringing the 128GB storage variant in the country. Cameras The highlight feature on the Nubia M2, which the company is promoting much are the cameras and its different features. Well, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with two 13-megapixel Sony CMOS sensors which are basically individual RGB and Monochrome sensors. The cameras also come with dual ƒ2.2 aperture, RGB+MONO ISP, 0.1S Hybrid Focus PDAF, and Contrast. "Nubia M2 will be a photographers' delight. The device allows pictures to achieve the adjustment of F0.8-F10 aperture effects with the proprietary merging algorithm which intelligently combines the colors from RGB sensor with the details captured by the monochrome sensor. Nubia's proprietary Neo Vision technology reduces 3D noise in low light and helps take clear and high-quality pictures anytime anywhere," said the company. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel ISOCELL CMOS camera with 2μm virtual pixel size (pixel-binning technology), a f/2.0 aperture and an 80-degree wide-angle lens. "The Neo Vision 6.5 camera family has multi-exposure, Light Painting; Electronic Aperture; Slow Shutter; Star Trail; SLO-MO; Time-Lapse; Video Maker; Trajectory; DNG; Clone; Macro Camera; PANO; Monochrome camera and 16 features, which make photography more fun and imaginative," the company said in a press statement. The cameras can record 4K videos as well. Battery and Software Moving forward, the smartphone is backed by a 3630mAh battery and it also comes with NeoPower 2.5 fast charging support. As for the software, the Nubia M2 runs Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow. Other Features It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the home button and support for Dolby Sound 7.1 and Hi-Fi audio. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, OTG, USB Type-C, and GPS. Nubia M2 measures 154.5x75.9x7mm and weighs 168 grams. The handset is available in Champagne Gold and Black Gold color options. Pricing and Availability Nubia M2 is priced at Rs. 22,999 and the handset will be made available exclusively for Amazon Prime members during the Prime Day Sale starting from July 10. The sale will happen on Amazon.in. Commenting on the launch, Eric Hu, Country Head at Nubia India said, "We are delighted to partner with Amazon and bring this device exclusively to Amazon Prime users in India. Nubia M2 is a stylish dual camera device that marries art with technology and imagination and it carries forward Nubia's commitment to introduce innovative products in Indian Market."