Nubia to offer upto Rs. 4,000 discount on smartphones via Amazon.in

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia is offering some exciting discounts on company's product lineup on e-commerce platform Amazon.in. The company has announced that it will start a "Summer Rush" promotion on Amazon from July 25th till July 27th 2017. The three day promotion is being launched, coinciding with the onset of campus season across the country.

Nubia will offer discounts ranging from Rs. 1,000 - 4000 on select handsets from company's N, M and Z series of Android phones. These include the entry level Nubia N1 Lite, mid-rangers M2 Lite and N2, Nubia Z11 in the flagship category and the recently launched Nubia Z17 Mini and the dual-camera smartphone Nubia M2 at the upper end of the spectrum.

Nubia Z17 Mini and the M2 are the two recent introductions to Nubia's product portfolio in India. Both the handsets feature a dual camera setup that can capture some stunning shots. You can check out our comparison video of Nubia M2, OnePlus 5 and Honor 8 Pro here.

Nubia Z17 Mini features two 13MP+13MP camera units powered by Sony sensors. One of the two is the IMX258 RGB sensor and the other is an IMX258 MONO sensor.

We have also tested Nubia N2, which comes with a 5,000 mAh battery unit that can last for two days on a single charge. The smartphone also has a robust built quality and is priced aggressively.

Nubia flagship Z11 will also be available under promotion in two different colors.