Nubia Play With Snapdragon 765G, Quad-Rear Cameras launched: Price And Specs

Nubia finally pulls the wraps off the Nubia Play in China. The smartphone falls in the mid-range segment but comes with premium specifications. The USP of the Nubia Play is the 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, 5G network support, Snapdragon processor, liquid cooling system, and a lot more.

It might be a mid-range offering from the company, but it got some fool-proof hardcore gaming smartphone features. There are no words on the global launch. Let's see when the company is planning to do so. Here are the details:

Nubia Play Features

The company is not touting the Nubia Play as a gaming smartphone, but it comes with features which significantly convince users that it's a powerful gaming phone. It comes with the ICE 2.5 rack-mounted liquid cooling technology including a 61mm large liquid cooling tube.

For heat dissipation, the smartphone comes equipped with materials like thermally conductive graphite, gel, copper foil, and more. The company claims that the liquid cooling system of the smartphone is capable of bringing the temperature down by up to 16 degrees Celsius.

Under the hood, the Nubia Play is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, clubbed with Adreno 620 GPU with 5G SA and NSA dual-mode support. The smartphone is backed by 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) and 256GB (UFS 2.1) onboard storage respectively. On the software front, the Nubia Play runs Android 10 on top of nubiaUI 8.0.

The gaming smartphone packs a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels. The smartphone carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 with 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It features up to 4096 levels of automatic brightness adjustment with DCI-P3 color gamut. It also houses an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Nubia Play features a quad camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with 0.8μm pixel size and f/1.75 aperture, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone draws power from a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast charging support.

Nubia Play Price

The newly launched Nubia Play comes in black, white, and blue color option with a starting price of Yuan 2,399 ($339 or Rs. 26,095 approx.) for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is up for sale at Yuan 2,699 (approx. $381 or Rs. 29,280).

The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB in-built storage will cost Yuan 2,999 (approx. $424 or Rs. 32,535). The smartphone is available for orders from April 22 and from April 24 it will be up for sale.

