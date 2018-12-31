Nubia Red Devil Mars RNG Edition gaming smartphone with 10GB RAM launched for Rs 33,513

ZTE owned Nubia is a known name when it comes to the gaming smartphones. The Red Magic is a popular game-oriented smartphone by the company which offers a premium gaming experience and packs some top-notch hardware. Nubia had launched the Red Magic gaming smartphone back in February this year and had made an entry in the Indian market in December only. Now, the Red Magic is getting as successor and the company has introduced a special edition of the device. Nubia has launched the Red Devil Mars RNG Edition gaming smartphone.

The key difference in the standard Nubia Red magic and the RNG Edition is the design. The RNG is an abbreviation for "Royal Never Give Up" which is a name of the Chinese gaming clan that competes in League of Legend's Pro League. This suggests that the device will be a gaming beast and is specifically targeted at the gaming masses. The RNG Edition comes in red color and feature signatures of the team players at the rear panel.

Let's have a look at the specifications and features of the Nubia Red Magic Devil Mars RNG Edition:

Under the hood, the Nubia Red Magic Devil Mars RNG Edition will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 845 processor which is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 835 chipset on the standard Nubia Red Magic smartphone. The processor onboard is paired with either 8GB or 10GB of RAM. The device will offer 256GB of storage space to store data on the device.

The Nubia Red Magic RNG Edition comes with a pair of dedicated hardware keys placed the side panels of the device. These keys will allow the user to control the device with four fingers simultaneously along with the on-screen control. This will allow the device to deliver an experience similar to the game controllers out there.

Besides, the device also offers '4D shock feedback' feature which vibrates the device using a linear motor during the gameplay sessions. To enhance the overall gaming experience, the smartphone further features liquid cooling and DTS 7.1 surround sound feature.

As for the pricing, the Nubia Red Magic Devil Mars with 8GB RAM is priced at RMB 3,299 (Rs 33,513 approx) and the 10GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of RMB 3,888 (approx Rs 39,446). At this price range, the smartphone will be competing for head-on with Razer Phone 2 and Black Shark Helo smartphones.

