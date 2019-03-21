Nubia Red Magic 3 will have Snapdragon 855 processor onboard: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar To handle multitasking, the smartphone will make use of 12GB RAM and is said to offer high display refresh rate than the gaming PCs.

Nubia, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced its first gaming smartphone for the masses back in April 2018 dubbed as Red Magic. The company then launched its high-end gaming device in the Indian market last year in December. Following the good response from the consumers, the company then introduced the Red Magic 2 gaming smartphone with improved specifications and features onboard. Now, it seems that the company's third gaming smartphone is already in works.

Nubia is said to have started working on the Nubia Red Magic 3 Mars smartphone. The third iteration of Nubia red Magic Mars is being said to pack some powerful set of internals and will be a premium offering by the Chinese brand. The information about the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 3 has been shared by the company's general manager Ni Fei. Fei hs revealed the information related the Nubia Red Magic 3's some of the key specifications via a post on the Chinese website Weibo. The post gives us an insight into the hardware of the upcoming flagship from Nubia; let's have a look at the same.

Going by the Wiebo post shared by Ni Fei, the high-end gaming device is going to make use of Qualcomm's flagship chipset from 2019, i.e, Snapdragon 855. This is the same chipset which is being used on some premium devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 9, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, and LG V50 ThinQ etc. This processor will likely power most of the flagship offerings this year.

In addition to the processor, the Weibo post also reveals an Adreno 640 GPU which will be used to render high-end graphics. To handle multitasking, the smartphone will make use of 12GB RAM and is said to offer high display refresh rate than the gaming PCs. It would be interesting to see how easily the device renders high-end gaming.

To further enhance the gaming experience, the Nubia Red Magic 3 is said to feature a liquid and air dual cooling system to keep a check at the thermals of the device. There will also a 4D shock vibration motor paired with DTS 7.1 3D Surround Sound to intensify the overall gaming performance of the device.

