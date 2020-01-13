ENGLISH

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Smartphone Confirmed To Feature 144Hz Refresh Rate Display

    All the major smartphone manufacturers are gearing up to launch their flagship smartphones with 120Hz refresh rate displays in 2020. Last month, the Redmi K30 5G was launched with the 120Hz screen and became the cheapest smartphone to offer a display with such high refresh rates. Now, Nubia co-founder and President Ni Fei has also confirmed that the upcoming Nubia gaming smartphone will arrive with 144Hz refresh rate display.

    Nei Fei has confirmed this information via his official Weibo handle. He has shared a screenshot of the next-gen Red Magic 5G phone which has revealed the refresh rate options. The screenshot shows that the phone will be launched with 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rates. This confirmation will be a piece of good news for people who are waiting for the next Nubia Red Magic smartphone.

    "@ 刘作虎 Coincidentally, boss Zhang, today is really a good day, the 144Hz of the Red Devils 5G is just debugging OK, I feel good, feel relieved to go to the annual meeting ..." reads Nei Fei Weibo post.

    Last year, the company launched the Red Magic 3S gaming smartphone with AMOLED screen and 90Hz refresh rate. However, it seems that the successor is going to get a huge upgrade. We can expect a much better gaming experience this time with Nubia Red Magic phone.

    Currently, there is very limited information about the Red Magic 5G phone available on the web. Recently, Nubia confirmed that the flagship phone of 2020 will be 5G-ready smartphone powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor. Last week Fei shared a camera sample of the phone which confirmed that the phone will house a triple rear camera setup.

     

    The model number of the phone is also revealed as NX651 and it has been expected that the company is planning to launch the smartphone in the first quarter only.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 18:09 [IST]
