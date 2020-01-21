Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Smartphone Confirmed To Feature Wireless Cast News oi-Karan Sharma

Nubia is working on its upcoming gaming smartphone - the Red Magic 5G and there is already a lot of buzz on the internet about the flagship phone. Now, Ni Fei, co-founder of the company has shared a video on Weibo teasing the wireless cast feature of the phone.

The video shows that the phone is casting on a big-display with very low latency. This video claims that the phone will be enabled with a feature where you don't need to plug the phone with a connecting dock to enjoy gaming on a big television or display.

In the video, Fei has connected the gaming smartphone via wireless cast feature with a big-screen and trying out games in different categories like racing, third-person shooting, battlefield, and more. The video shows that both smartphone screen and TV screen are synced properly without any screen lag and delay in response.

The video is quite impressive because the response of the wireless cast feature seems to be working perfectly. However, Fei was standing very close to the display which might raise the question on the connectivity range.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone has recently received certification 3C authority in China with a model number NX659J. The certification suggests that the phone will arrive with a 5G network and 55W fast charging support.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone has already received the 3C certification, and now the gaming smartphone is expected to be spotted on TENAA certification revealing more information about the specifications of the phone. Notably, the phone is going through all the certification which means that we can expect the launch soon.

Recently, the company has confirmed that the Red Magic smartphone will be equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate display. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC.

On the optical front, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup and fuelled by 5,000 mAh non-removable battery. The company has not confirmed the launch date, but it has been expected that the phone will be launched in the first quarter of 2020.

