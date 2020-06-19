Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite Launched: Specifications, Price & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nubia launched its mid-range 5G device - the Nubia Red Magic Lite in Europe. In partnership with Vodafone, the Chinese firm first launched in Spain and in the European market with a price of 612 Euros (around Rs. 52,275).

The phone is available for purchase by Spain's Vodafone on a 36-month contract for 17 euros per month. It is available in a black color variant. The Red Magic 5G Lite comes as a successor to the Nubia Play 5G and its features have some similarities with the Nubia Play 5G.

In terms of pricing, the Red Magic 5G Lite is more expensive than the Red Magic 5G. The Red Magic 5G 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available with a price tag of 579 Euros (around Rs. 49,400). Vodafone is also offering a gamepad priced at. 49.99 Euros and a case priced at 19.99 Euros to the first 500 buyers.

In terms of hardware, the phone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset along with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode. The Red Magic 5G Lite is offered in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant which should be sufficient enough for the users. The phone has a liquid cooling system that helps keep the device cool while gaming.

Coming to the display features, the phone arrives with a 6.65-inch OLED display which produces a resolution of 2340 x 1,080 pixels. The device comes with a slim design but there are no holes in the screen. The Red Magic 5G Lite also includes a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240hz touch-sampling rate. The phone is backed up by a 5,100 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. For software, the device ships with Android 10 out of the box.

For photography, the phone features a 48MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens on its back panel. There is also available a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP front shooter. For connectivity, customers will get an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Even though the price is high, some features sound a bit disappointing. To include a notch-less display, the top edge is slightly cut off while watching a video, for which you need to compress the video. The phone also not included any audio jack. Everyone keeps an eye on performance while buying a phone, but even if the device adds a liquid cooling system but the performance will not be very fast for its mid-range chipset.

