Nubia Red Magic 5G Smartphone Goes Official Globally: Price And Specs

Back in March this year, Nubia launched its most awaited gaming smartphone - the Nubia Red Magic 5G in the Chinese market. Now, the company have finally launched the gaming smartphone globally. The Nubia Red Magic 5G comes in two variants including 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Global Price

The Nubia Red Magic 5G 8GB RAM model comes in Eclipse Black and Hot Rod Red color options with a price tag of $579/€579/£539. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM will be up for sale in only Pulse Neon color option priced at $649/€649/£599.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Specifications

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic 5G flaunts a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The screen carries a 144Hz refresh rate, making it the world's first smartphone with such a high refresh rate. Besides, it also comes equipped with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone is backed with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, but the global variant is restricted to 12GB.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Nubia Red Magic 5G offers triple-rear camera setup with the combination of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP macro lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone offers an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The gaming smartphone also comes with side-mounted contact pins on the left which will allow users to connect charger and earphones while playing games in landscape. Besides, the Red Magic 5G comes with dual cooling technology which is called Ice 3.0 which is a combination of air cooling and liquid cooling technology.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W air-cooled turbo fast charging support.

