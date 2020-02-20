Nubia Red Magic 5G Spotted On Geekbench 5 With 12GB RAM, 2K Display News oi-Karan Sharma

Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming smartphone has been in the news for a while now. The upcoming flagship gaming smartphone is speculated to arrive with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, massive 16GB RAM, and a display with 144Hz refresh rate to enhance the gaming experience. Meanwhile, the smartphone is now spotted on Geekbench listing revealing some of the key features of the phone.

Recently Nubia president Ni Fei asked his followers on Weibo which battery configuration they want to be on the phone among these choices, "100W + 4,000mAh, 55W + 4,500mAh or 30W + 5,000mAh."

Coming to the Geekbench benchmark test, the screenshots of the listing were posted on Weibo by a tipster. According to the screenshots, the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 5G will pack a 2K display. The smart was listed on the benchmark testing with code names SUPER_DEVICE and SuperCharger SC-B0.

The shared screenshots of Geekbench 4 listing suggest that the code names are for two variant one which is said to arrive with 8GB RAM and another with 12GB RAM. The 8GB RAM variant manages to score 4308 in single-core and 13537 in the multi-core benchmark whereas, the top-end variant has scored 4333 in single-core and 13489 in the multi-core slightly better than the base variant.

The Geekbench 5 listing screenshots which were posted by the tipster shows that the 8GB variant scored 935 in single-core and 3048 in the multi-core benchmark. The 12GB model scores 934 in single-core and 3444 in multi-core. However, the screenshots shared by the tipster are still not verified.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is said to run on Android 10 out-of-the-box on top of Red Magic OS v3.0. Ni Fei has confirmed earlier that the smartphone will arrive with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM which is also equipped on the Galaxy S20 lineup. Besides, the smartphone will sports a 6.65-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Under the hood, it is expected to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery.

So far there is no information available about the pricing of the gaming smartphone, we can expect some more information coming soon.

