Nubia Red Magic 5G To Feature Air-Cooling Technology Sans 80W Fast Charging

Nubia Red Magic With Super Fast Charging

Nubia president Ni Fei posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo about the smartphone, the entire post was written in Chinese. However, we have converted the post in English with the help of Google translate. According to the post, this is an era of 5G gaming mobile and for better performance, it will need super-fast charging technology and higher capacity batteries.

Air-Cooling Technology In Nubia Red Magic 5G

However, the company has faced issues with the super-fast charging technology because the intervention of high power causes heat. To solve this problem the company has decided to equip the smartphone with an integrated fan to create an "air-cooled turbo fast charge" solution.

Build-In Fan And Liquid Cooling Technology

Built-in fan and liquid cooling technology is the unique feature of Nubia Red Magic smartphone. The company claims that earlier this feature use to work only while playing games but now it with the help of AI algorithm the fans will start working when the temperature goes up during fast charging support.

"The "air-cooled turbo fast charging" solution maximizes the role of fast charging, makes the fast charging rate higher and more stable, and makes charging time shorter," reads Weibo post (English translation).

Nubia Red Magic 5G With 16GB RAM

Ni Fei has also revealed that the upcoming gaming smartphone will be launched with up to 16GB of RAM. He has also shared a camera sample click from the smartphone. According to the rumors, the Nubia Red Magic 5G is said to sport a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor.

Thoughts on 80W Fast Charging Support

One the same day Ni Fei has posted one more post on Weibo where he mentioned 144Hz refresh rate screen, 5G support. He also claimed that he is using the smartphone since the Spring Festival holiday.

Meanwhile, he has also asked a question to the fans by giving a set of combination of fast charge and battery capacity, which include 100W + 4000mAh, 55W + 4500mAh, or 30W + 5000mAh?In this post there he didn't mention anything about 80W super-fast charging support. Now, the question arises is there any existence of 80W super-fast charging technology or not?