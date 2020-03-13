Nubia Red Magic 5G With 144Hz Display, 16GB RAM launched: Price And Specs

Nubia Red Magic 5G Display Features

The Nubia Red Magic 5G flaunts a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels. The screen carries 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate making it one of the smoothest display for gaming. Besides, the company has also improved the display response time of the phone. Now, it offers a follow-up response time of 14.9ms, a sliding response time of 45ms, and a click response time of 32.2ms.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Hardware

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the latest 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The Red Magic 5G is backed by 16GB LPDDR5 RAM which makes it the world's first gaming smartphone to offer such huge RAM. Nubia is offering the smartphone with 8GB /12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Cooling Feature

The Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone is equipped with a new L-shaped cooling pipe and Active Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan 3.0 to exhale the heat generated by the chipset while playing high-end graphic games.

The company claims that the Turbo Fan 3.0 is capable of reducing heat by 200 percent compared to the previous generation. The company has also increased the airflow by 30 percent and also equipped the device with multiple layers of thermal graphite.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Air Trigger Buttons

The Nubia Red Magic 5G sports dual IC game Shoulder Trigger buttons where were standard in all the Red Magic gaming phone. However, the company has improved the touch response and the latest offering from the company have 300Hz touch refresh rate and the touch delay has been turned down to 2ms. Besides, the smartphone also houses an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Camera

The newly launched Red Magic 5G gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary camera with 1/1.72″ Sony IMX686 sensor, + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens + 2MP macro lens with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 12MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Battery And Connectivity

The gaming smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery with 55W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the Red Magic 5G offers 5G NSA and SA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Price

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is launched in black and red gradient color options with a starting price of Yuan 3799 ($ 540 / Rs. 40,265 approx) for the 8GB+128GB. The 12GB RAM +128GB ROM variant is launched for Yuan 4099 yuan ($ 583 / Rs. 43,430 approx) and the 12GB+256GB is listed for Yuan 4399 ($ 625 / Rs. 46,605 approx).

The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you Yuan 4999 ($711 / Rs. 52,965 approx). The company is also offering a transparent version of the phone at Yuan 4599 (US$ 654 / Rs. 48,725 approx) for 12GB RAM +256GB storage, and the 16GB RAM and 256GB ROM will be up for sale at yuan 5199 ($ 739 / Rs. 55,085 approx). The smartphone is available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from March 19, 2020. The global roll out the phone will starts in April this year.