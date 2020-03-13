ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nubia Red Magic 5G With 144Hz Display, 16GB RAM launched: Price And Specs

    By
    |

    ZTE's sub-brand Nubia which is known for its gaming smartphones, has finally launched its most awaited Red Magic 5G. The highlights of the gaming smartphone are the 144Hz refresh rate display with 240Hz touch sampling rate, 16GB RAM, integrated cooling pipe along with a cooling fan.

    Nubia Red Magic 5G With 144Hz Display, 16GB RAM launched

     

    The Red Magic 5G packs almost everything which makes it a good gaming smartphone. Here are the details:

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Display Features

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Display Features

    The Nubia Red Magic 5G flaunts a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels. The screen carries 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate making it one of the smoothest display for gaming. Besides, the company has also improved the display response time of the phone. Now, it offers a follow-up response time of 14.9ms, a sliding response time of 45ms, and a click response time of 32.2ms.

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Hardware
     

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Hardware

    Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the latest 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The Red Magic 5G is backed by 16GB LPDDR5 RAM which makes it the world's first gaming smartphone to offer such huge RAM. Nubia is offering the smartphone with 8GB /12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory. 

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Cooling Feature

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Cooling Feature

    The Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone is equipped with a new L-shaped cooling pipe and Active Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan 3.0 to exhale the heat generated by the chipset while playing high-end graphic games.

    The company claims that the Turbo Fan 3.0 is capable of reducing heat by 200 percent compared to the previous generation. The company has also increased the airflow by 30 percent and also equipped the device with multiple layers of thermal graphite.

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Air Trigger Buttons

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Air Trigger Buttons

    The Nubia Red Magic 5G sports dual IC game Shoulder Trigger buttons where were standard in all the Red Magic gaming phone. However, the company has improved the touch response and the latest offering from the company have 300Hz touch refresh rate and the touch delay has been turned down to 2ms. Besides, the smartphone also houses an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone.

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Camera

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Camera

    The newly launched Red Magic 5G gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary camera with 1/1.72″ Sony IMX686 sensor, + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens + 2MP macro lens with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 12MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Battery And Connectivity

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Battery And Connectivity

    The gaming smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery with 55W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the Red Magic 5G offers 5G NSA and SA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Price

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Price

    The Nubia Red Magic 5G is launched in black and red gradient color options with a starting price of Yuan 3799 ($ 540 / Rs. 40,265 approx) for the 8GB+128GB. The 12GB RAM +128GB ROM variant is launched for Yuan 4099 yuan ($ 583 / Rs. 43,430 approx) and the 12GB+256GB is listed for Yuan 4399 ($ 625 / Rs. 46,605 approx).

    The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you Yuan 4999 ($711 / Rs. 52,965 approx). The company is also offering a transparent version of the phone at Yuan 4599 (US$ 654 / Rs. 48,725 approx) for 12GB RAM +256GB storage, and the 16GB RAM and 256GB ROM will be up for sale at yuan 5199 ($ 739 / Rs. 55,085 approx). The smartphone is available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from March 19, 2020. The global roll out the phone will starts in April this year.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X