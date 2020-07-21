Nubia Red Magic 5S Official Launch Set For July 28: Expected Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Nubia recently confirmed the existence of the Red Magic 5S. The company had teased the upcoming 5G gaming smartphone on Chinese microblogging website called Weibo. The device has been tipped to come as an upgrade to the Nubia Red Magic 5G which was launched earlier this year. After sharing teasers the company has now confirmed an official launch date.

Nubia Red Magic 5S Official Launch Date

The Nubia Red Magic 5S is confirmed to launch on July 28, 2020. The company will be launching the device first in China. As of now, Nubia has not announced its plan to launch the device in the global market. Some of the key features of this upcoming gaming 5G smartphone have already been teased.

The device will be launching with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The processor will deliver 3.09GHz of clock speed. This new flagship 5G chipset is also expected to power the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone. Nubia has also confirmed that the Red Magic 5S will be equipped with a high-resolution display that will offer 144Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

However, it is currently unknown which panel the company will be using and what resolution the display will offer. Since it will be a 144Hz display, we can at least expect the device to come with an FHD+ resolution. Also, the device will be featuring dedicated gaming triggers which will be placed on the side panels for easy reach during gameplay.

The remaining features of the Red Magic 5S are still under wraps. However, some reports suggest that the company could equip the device with some identical features as the standard Red Magic 5G. This includes the camera, battery and display panel. For reference, the device was launched earlier this year with a triple-rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.

The main lens is paired up with an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots and a 2MP sensor for depth effect. The Red Magic 5S has a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display integrated with a fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, a 4,500 mAh battery is what drives the unit accompanied by 55W fast charging.

Nubia is yet to confirm if the upcoming device will bear any resemblance to the standard model. Since the company has started teasing the handset, we might get details on the remaining hardware as well ahead of the launch.

