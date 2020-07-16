Nubia Red Magic 5S With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Teased On Weibo News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nubia seems to be working on the Red Magic 5S. The phone is said to land as a new version of the Nubia Red Magic 5G which was launched in March this year. The information comes to light through the company's Weibo account. Also mentioned is that the phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

The post was shared by Nubia President Ni Fei. The post doesn't reveal anything other than teaser 'Beyond Plus'. Except for the phone's processor, the rest of the features are still under wraps.

As we have seen before, the Red Magic 3S launched with a slight change to the Red Magic 3. So, based on previous experience we can expect Red Magic 5S might launch as a similar version to the Red Magic 5G.

The Red Magic 5S is expected to rival other upcoming gaming smartphones such as Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion Phone. Both smartphones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Now, Nubia is getting ready with its Red Magic 5S. Although the company has not commented on the launch date.

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic 5G comes with a 6.65-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The display also offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM. It ships with Android 10 with Red Magic OS on top. The device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 55W air-cooled fast charging technology.

The device features a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For video and selfies, it has an 8MP shooter. For connectivity options, the handset supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nubia Red Magic 5G is available in four storage options and the 8GB + 128GB variant carries a tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,800).

