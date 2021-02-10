Nubia Red Magic 6 To Arrive With New Cooling System, Hints Official Video Teaser News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The next-generation Nubia gaming smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 6 is rumored to be on cards. As of now, there is no official word regarding when this smartphone will see the light of the day. But it looks like the smartphone will arrive with a cooling system as it is a gaming device. Now, the Nubia brand manager has revealed that the smartphone will arrive with a revamped cooling system.

Nubia Red Magic 6 Official Video Teaser

As per an official video teaser on Weibo shared by the Nubia brand manager Ni Fei, who is also the President of Mobile Devices at ZTE, the Nubia Red Magic 6 will arrive with a strengthened fan. The device will feature a nine-axis spatial sensor, which will track the movement of the device in multiple directions.

Going by the teaser video shared by the executive, the smartphone is seen floating in the air. While the teaser does shed light on many aspects of the Nubia Red Magic 6, it does show how the cooling system would pan out.

Back in January this year, Nubia's gaming smartphone sub-brand Red Magic entered into a strategic partnership with Tencent Games. The purpose of this partnership is to provide a better gaming experience to the users of the Red Magic gaming smartphones. The all new cooling system is touted to be one of the much-awaited features that will be included in the upcoming Nubia gaming smartphone.

Other Features Expected

Besides cooling the chipset, the revamped cooling system is touted to deliver better performance even under sustained load. It is expected that the fan might be handy in cooling the smartphone while it is plugged into the charger. Apart from this, there are rumors that the Nubia Red Magic 6 will make use 120W charging that was recently certified. This powerful fast-charging support is believed to be seen on the Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro while the vanilla variant could feature the toned-down 66W charging support.

Given that the Nubia Red Magic 6, the upcoming gaming smartphone from the company is expected to be on cards, we await an official confirmation from the brand regarding the same. Also, we can expect to come across further speculations and leaks in the meantime.

