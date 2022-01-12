Just In
- 23 min ago Xiaomi And OnePlus Locking Horns With Their Upcoming Smartphone Launch In India
- 51 min ago Sony To Make More PS4 Consoles In 2022 To Compensate PS5 Shortage
- 1 hr ago Tecno POP 5 LTE With Dual Cameras, Android Go Launched In India; Features, Price, Availability
- 1 hr ago POCO M3 Gets MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Update In India; What’s New?
Don't Miss
- Finance World Bank Retains India's Economic Growth Forecast, At 8.3 Percent For 2021-22
- Sports 'Prime Volleyball League will grow fan base for volleyball in India,' says former India Captain Jerome Vinith
- Movies Kriti Sanon Recalls Discussing Raabta's Bad Reviews With Sushant Over Wine; 'We Were All Really Sulky'
- News Second BJP minister quits UP government in 24 hours
- Education CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Check Date, Link And How To Download Class 10, 12 Result
- Automobiles Honda CB300R BS6 Launched In India At Rs 2.77 Lakh: 31BHP, USD Forks & More
- Lifestyle Greasy And Oily Hair? Here Are Some Quick Tips To Fix 'Em – Without Washing
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In Winter Of 2022
Nubia Red Magic 7 Listed On Geekbench; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 18GB RAM At Helm
Nubia is getting ready to release the Nubia Red Magic 7, successor to the Nubia Red Magic 6. Last week, the anticipated Nubia Red Magic 7 was seen at the TENAA certification. Last month, the device acquired the 3C certification in China.
The Nubia Red Magic 7 has now been discovered on Geekbench in recent development. The Nubia Red Magic 7's characteristics are detailed in the preliminary Geekbench listing, which is available ahead of the formal launch.
Nubia Red Magic 7 Specifications
The next Nubia Red Magic 7 (NX679J) will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, according to the Geekbench test results. The phone will come with up to 18GB of RAM. On the software aspect, the gadget will come pre-installed with Android 12. The handset scored 1219 and 3732 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, in the Geekbench version 5 test.
The gadget is believed to have a 6.8-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, according to previously leaked specifications. Aside from the 18GB RAM option, the smartphone could also come in 8GB/12GB and 16GB RAM configurations. Internal capacity on the device is estimated to be up to 512GB. According to the prior information from the TENAA filing, the Nubia Red Magic 7 would have a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.
For further protection, the device is expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor. According to the information provided by the 3C certification, the device may enable 165W rapid charging. According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the device will support Bluetooth v5.2. The smartphone's color possibilities could include black, blue, green, and red.
Nubia Red Magic 7 Price In India
The price of the Nubia Red Magic 7 5G in India is likely to be Rs. 47,999. The Nubia Red Magic 7 5G is expected to be released on February 25, 2022. This is the base edition of the Nubia Red Magic 7 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which will be available in black and gold.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999
-
46,999
-
15,300
-
45,760