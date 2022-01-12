Nubia Red Magic 7 Listed On Geekbench; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 18GB RAM At Helm News oi-Megha Rawat

Nubia is getting ready to release the Nubia Red Magic 7, successor to the Nubia Red Magic 6. Last week, the anticipated Nubia Red Magic 7 was seen at the TENAA certification. Last month, the device acquired the 3C certification in China.

The Nubia Red Magic 7 has now been discovered on Geekbench in recent development. The Nubia Red Magic 7's characteristics are detailed in the preliminary Geekbench listing, which is available ahead of the formal launch.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Specifications

The next Nubia Red Magic 7 (NX679J) will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, according to the Geekbench test results. The phone will come with up to 18GB of RAM. On the software aspect, the gadget will come pre-installed with Android 12. The handset scored 1219 and 3732 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, in the Geekbench version 5 test.

The gadget is believed to have a 6.8-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, according to previously leaked specifications. Aside from the 18GB RAM option, the smartphone could also come in 8GB/12GB and 16GB RAM configurations. Internal capacity on the device is estimated to be up to 512GB. According to the prior information from the TENAA filing, the Nubia Red Magic 7 would have a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

For further protection, the device is expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor. According to the information provided by the 3C certification, the device may enable 165W rapid charging. According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the device will support Bluetooth v5.2. The smartphone's color possibilities could include black, blue, green, and red.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Price In India

The price of the Nubia Red Magic 7 5G in India is likely to be Rs. 47,999. The Nubia Red Magic 7 5G is expected to be released on February 25, 2022. This is the base edition of the Nubia Red Magic 7 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which will be available in black and gold.

