Nubia Red Magic coming to India on December 20, 2018

Nubia Red Magic is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset clocked at 2.45GHz and paired with Adreno 540 GPU o take care of the graphics-intensive tasks.

    Nubia, ZTE's sub-brand had launched its game-centric smartphone the Nubia Red Magic back in April this year for the masses. The Nubia Red Magic has garnered its share of attention by the users. The company has also introduced its dual display smartphone the Nubia X recently which also has been received quite well by the audience. Now, the company is all set to bring its first game oriented smartphone the Nubia Red Magic here in the country.

    Nubia Red Magic coming to India on December 20, 2018

     

    The Nubia Red Magic as mentioned earlier is the company's gaming smartphone and will be released on December 20th in India. The company has put up a teaser promo of the Nubia Red Magic on the Nubia India official Twitter page. The Twitter teaser confirms the December 20 release date of the device in India.

    Nubia Red Magic specifications and features:

    In terms of display, the Nubia Red Magic flaunts a tall 6-inch full HD+ display panel that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The display is said to be protected by NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass for added protection.

    Under the hood, the device draws its power from a Snapdragon 835 chipset clocked at 2.45GHz and paired with Adreno 540 GPU o take care of the graphics-intensive tasks. The Snapdragon chipset onboard is clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    For optics, the Nubia Red Magic is packed with a single-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls. The device is backed by a decent 3,800mAh battery unit.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
