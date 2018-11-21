Nubia Red Magic gaming phone arriving this December in India: Report

Nubia had recently grabbed a lot of attention with the release of Nubia X which is a dual-screen smartphone which leaves the trend of the display with a notch behind. It's not only the dual-display Nubia X which has been grabbing all the attention, the company's game-centric smartphone, i.e, the Red Magic has also been received well by the audience. Nubia has released the Red Magic smartphone back in April this year and it is the company's first gaming smartphone. The Nubia Red Magic is yet to be announced for the Indian market, and as per some latest reports, Nubia will release the smartphone in December in the country.

As per a report from Beebom, a Nubia spokesperson has revealed that the Red Magic smartphone will make its way to the Indian market by December this year. While the company has not released any specific timeline for the release of the device in India, it is expected that the smartphone will carry a price tag somewhere around Rs 20,000. With this price tag, the smartphone will be competing head-on with Honor Play which is also a gaming smartphone and offers a premium gaming experience.

Nubia Red Magic specifications and features:

The Nubia Red Magic features a big 6-inch full HD+ display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.4GHZ and is clubbed with Adreno 540 GPU to take care of the graphics. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Sadly, you don't get the option to expand the memory via an external storage card.

In terms of optics, the Nubia Red Magic features a single-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. Up front, you get an 8MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls. The device is backed by a 3,800mAh battery.