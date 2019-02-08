Nubia Red Magic Mars tops the AnTuTu list of top 10 Android phones for January 2019

Just like every year this time also AnTuTu has come up with the list of top ten Android smartphones based on the performance for the month, and this year it was for January 2019. This list also consists of new entries but the top three devices are unchanged from last month's.

Once again the Nubia Red Magic Mars secures the top position with a total of 320,996 points. The Huawei Mate 20 comes in the second place by a margin of 308140 points. The Honor V20 with its Kirin 980 Chipset secure the third position with 306,567 points.

Huawei Mate 20 X comes in the fourth position with 30,4203 followed by Honor Magic 2 with 30,1260. It seems that the gaming phones have performed really well and Black Shark Helo secures the sixth position in the list with 299495. The Mate 20 Pro comes down to number seven, two spots down from December's list. The OnePlus 6T still maintain the same position from the last time with 296577.

As mentioned above there are two new entries in the list, Vivo NEX Dual Display and the ASUS ROG Phone secures the 9 and 10 positions respectively. Both the smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC.

