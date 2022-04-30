Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro Gaming Phone With 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage Launched: Coming To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

REDMAGIC 7 Pro has been launched in the international markets. The phone was originally introduced in China and has finally been made available for consumers globally. The Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro is being claimed by the brand as a "beast of a gaming handset". The company's claim seems to be true as the phone has been fitted with a broad range of gaming features to entice gamers.

Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro Is A Beast Of A Gaming Phone: Here's The Reason

The Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro packs a handful of gaming-centric features. First of all, the design of the phone is quite impressive, which unabashedly caters to the gaming community. The handset boasts dual motors for better haptic feedback. There are dual shoulder triggers, which users can map to use in games. There also are dual large stereo speakers, a complex cooling system, and fully customizable RBG lighting effects.

Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro Packs New Dedicated Gaming Chip

Apart from the smorgasbord of gaming features, the Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro packs a punch under the hood. The device utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The SoC is complemented by a new dedicated gaming chip dubbed the Red Core 1, which takes some load off the processor. Furthermore, the phone flaunts up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 native storage.

Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro Other Features, Specs

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED full HD+ display without any holes or cutouts, as it houses an under-display camera. The phone sports a refresh rate of 120Hz and a massive touch-sampling rate of 960Hz. The device also offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection and DCI-P3 color gamut support. There's an under-display fingerprint sensor for security and RedMagic OS 5.0 based on Android 12 for software.

There's a 64MP triple camera module with 8MP and 2MP additional sensors for imaging. For selfies, the phone houses a 16MP under-display camera. The 5G-enabled flagship smartphone has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, BLE long-range, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The whole package is fuelled by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 65W fast charging functionality.

Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro Pricing, Availability

The Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro comes in Obsidian and Supernova color models. The former has 256GB of storage and costs $799 (~Rs. 61,150), while the latter is priced at $899 (~Rs. 68,800) and provides 512GB of storage. The smartphone is available to buy in the US and select markets in Europe. We can expect it to reach other countries in the near future.

Those looking for a gaming phone in India can check out the REDMAGIC 7 Pro's competitors. Some of these include the ASUS ROG 5s which costs Rs. 49,999 and the ROG 5s Pro, which is priced at Rs. 79,999.

