Nubia to launch a new smartphone with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 617 SoC

Seems like Chinese manufacturer Nubia is working on a new smartphone. We say this as a mysterious Nubia device carrying the model number NX591J has just been spotted on popular benchmark site Geekbench.

As always, the benchmark listing has revealed some key features of the Nubia phone. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 617 processor by Qualcomm. While the storage capacity is not mentioned, the smartphone is said to offer a massive 6GB of RAM. On the software front, the Nubia NX591J will come pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Unfortunately, no other information has been obtained from the Geekbench listing.

So at this moment, it is impossible to tell what device could the Nubia NX591J be. Having said that, there are rumors suggesting that this is actually a cheaper version of the Nubia Z17. It goes without saying, these rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt.

In related news, Nubia has recently launched the Nubia M2 in India for Rs. 22,999. The main USP of this new smartphone the dual cameras on its back. The dual camera setup consists of two 13-megapixel Sony CMOS sensors; one Monochrome and another RGB. The cameras also come with dual ƒ2.2 aperture, RGB+MONO ISP, 0.1S Hybrid Focus PDAF, and Contrast.

Up front, the Nubia M2 features a 16MP ISOCELL CMOS camera with 2μm virtual pixel size (pixel-binning technology), an f/2.0 aperture and an 80-degree wide-angle lens. What's more, the cameras are capable of shooting 4K videos.

Other features of the Nubia M2 include a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) On-cell AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable internal storage, Android Marshmallow and a 3630mAh battery.