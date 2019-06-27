Nubia X 5G Edition: Officially Announced with Snapdragon X50 Modem And Dual-Display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Nubia X, the flagship offering by Nubia has got a new edition. The Chinese brand has announced the Nubia X 5G smartphone in its hometown China. The latest entrant comes with 5G connectivity and is said to offer similar hardware as the previously launched 4G variant of the device.

Nubia X 5G Edtion Hardware:

Nubia has launched the latest 5G smartphone with the same dual-display design, dual-rear cameras as the standard Nubia X. The device also integrates a side-mounted fingerprint reader for additional security. However, the processor powering the new variant is different than the previous.

The Nubia X 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 845 chipset found on its precursor. For 5G connectivity support, there is a Qualcomm X50 modem packed inside the device. Apart from this, Nubia has not disclosed the other highlight features of this smartphone.

The other features such as camera sensors, storage, and display are yet to be unwrapped. However, it is highly likely that the device will pack similar hardware as the standard variant. The Company has also not revealed any information on the pricing and availability of the device for the global markets.

Nubia X Standrad Edition Hardware and Software Features:

The Nubia X comes with a unique dual-display design. The display up front measures 6.26-inch in size and offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a full HD+ resolution. The secondary display at the rear measures 5.1-inch with HD+ screen resolution.

The display type is OLED on both the ends. The premium device comes with a Snapdragon 845 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The dual-cameras at the back panel packs a 16MP primary lens and a 24MP sensor.

The same setup is used to capture selfies via the secondary display. The Nubia X was launched with Android Oreo OS layered with an in-house nubia UI 6.0 on top. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, and others.

The handset makes use of a 3,800mAh battery which is supported with NeoPower 3.0 Quick charge technology. We are waiting for Nubia to confirm the availability of the Nubia X 5G Edition in India and other markets. We will keep you posted with all the latest information on the same, so, stay tuned with us.

