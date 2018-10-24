Nubia X specs revealed; dual screen and Wi-Fi charging tipped

Nubia is all set to unveil its dual-screen smartphone on October 31 in China. Unlike other flagships, the Nubia X will feature a unique design sporting a front-facing display and secondary display on its rear. The smartphone will be launched on the sixth anniversary of the brand.

The company has shared an image on Weibo listing the key features of the Nubia X. According to the listing, the smartphone will have a near 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. The listing also mentions an eye protection mode on the smartphone. The rear display of the device will have AI capabilities and will display different themes. The listing also mentions that the Nubia X will be a flexible smartphone, which sounds odd.

The image also suggests that the device will not have any notch on the display, which also means there is no front-facing camera be placed. For selfies, users will be able to use the rear-mounted dual cameras and the rear display will work as the viewfinder.

Another point seems to be showing the gaming and security capabilities of the device.

The new smartphone will come with wireless charging capabilities, but what's weird is that it mention that the phone can be charged via Wi-Fi. The last point on the list claims that the phone will be costing nearly 10,000 Yuan (~$1,440).

Previously, the device also appeared on TENAA revealing the specs. According to TENAA listings, the Nubia X will sport 6.26-inch notch-less FHD+ LCD screen as the primary screen and will have a 5.1-inch HD+ OLED display on the rear panel. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor backed y 6Gb/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

The smartphone is also said to pack dual side-mounted fingerprint sensors. As for the optics, it will come equipped with 24MP + 16MP dual rear camera. It will be fuelled by a 3800mAh battery that will have support for fast charging.