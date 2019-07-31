ENGLISH

    Nubia Z20 Passes TEENA Certification: Dual-Display, SD 855 Plus And More

    Nubia the sub-brand of ZTE recently confirmed that it is working on a new flagship smartphone - the Nubia Z20 which is said to be launched in China on August 8. In the latest report, it has been spotted in TENNA listing. The smartphone was spotted with a model number NX627J. The listing shows that the smartphone will arrive with a dual-screen like the one equipped with Nubia X. However this one will come with a bigger display.

    Nubia Z20 Passes TEENA Certification: Dual-Display And SD 855 Plus

     

    The listing also suggests that the phone will flaunt a secondary 5.1-inch OLED FHD+ display at the back. Apart from that, the smartphone will also feature a triple rear camera setup and a fingerprint scanner on both the sides which will allow users to unlock the phone with both the hands.

    Nubia Z20 Expected Specifications

    According to the certification site, the Nubia Z20 will flaunt a 6.42-inch FHD+ OLED curved glass display with a resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels. The smartphone also has a with 5.1-inch FHD+ OLED rear display with a resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels. Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, clubbed with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU.

    The smartphone will be backed by 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB RAM with 128GB/ 256GB inbuild storage respectively.

    On the optical front, the Nubia Z20 is expected to arrive with triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary + 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a depth sensor camera with a dual-LED flash. The TEENA Certification has not disclosed anything about the front camera.

    Nubia Z20 Passes TEENA Certification: Dual-Display And SD 855 Plus

     

    As far as connectivity is concerned, the upcoming flagship will offer Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. On the security part, the smartphone will offer dual fingerprint scanner mounted on both sides.

    Nubia Z20 is said to be fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. The smartphone is listed in the black and red combination color option. Do note that this information is based out of rumors and certifications, and the company has not revealed anything officially. We recommend you not to jump to the conclusion and take this information with a pinch of salt.

    Source

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
