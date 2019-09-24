Nubia Z20 With Dual Screen, Dual In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Global Launch Confirmed News oi-Karan Sharma

Nubia launched its flagship smartphone - the Nubia Z20 in China back in August this year. Now the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be soon available for other markets as well. According to Nubia, the smartphone will be available in the US, Canada, EU, and the UK starting October 14. The company will announce the price on the same day. Here are the details:

Nubia Z20 Specifications

The specifications of the Nubia Z20 will remain the same as the China variant. The smartphone will flaunt dual display one at the front and another at the rear panel. It will arrive with an edge-to-edge display without any bezels or notch as the smartphone skips the front camera. The font will feature a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels. The screen will carry an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

On the rear part, the Nubia Z20 offers a 5.1-inch HD+ AMOLED secondary display, with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels and 30nits brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU.

The flagship phone will be up for sale in two variants -- one with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage, and another with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with Nubia UI 7.0.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Nubia Z20 will only feature a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor+ 16MP 122.2-degree ultra-wide lens + 8MP telephoto lens for 3x zoom and 30x digital zoom, along with an LED flash. As mentioned above the smartphone doesn't offer any front camera.

Besides, the interesting part about the Nubia Z20 is that it has an in-display fingerprint scanner on both sides. The smartphone is fulled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with 27W fast charging support, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 as well. It seems India still have to wait for the launch.

