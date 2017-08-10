Official: LG V30 camera will come with the largest aperture f/1.6

LG is set to announce its new flagship LG V30 on August 31 and much ahead of the launch the company is already boasting about the handset's camera feature.

While we have already seen some leaks about the phone's camera in the past, the company has now officially announced that the LG V30 will feature an aperture of f/1.6 and will come with the 'clearest' lens ever on a currently manufactured smartphone.

The upcoming handset LG V30 is also expected to feature a dual camera setup and one lens will come with the largest aperture that is f/1.6 which will enable the LG V30 camera setup to allow 25 percent more light than the typical f/1.8 aperture that is commonly used on many smartphone cameras.

LG further said that the smartphone's camera will be using Crystal Clear Lens that will also help the V30 in collecting more light than a plastic lens. It will also provide better color reproduction as per the company.

"LG boasts of an unrivaled heritage in smartphone photography and our decision to adopt glass in the V30 camera is specifically because this has traditionally been the realm of DSLRs," said Juno Cho, President of LG Electronics Mobile Communications, in a press statement. "For the users for whom the V series was designed, this kind of innovation is significant," he added.

The company also stated that the camera on LG V30 is superior to the camera of its predecessor and that it cuts edge distortion by a third or 33 percent compared to the V20 when capturing wide-angle shots. Interestingly, LG V30's camera is 30 percent smaller in size compared to the LG V20.

"Paired with LG's specialized UX featuring laser detection AF, optical image stabilization, and electronic image stabilization, shutterbugs will find the V30 as easy and convenient to use as its predecessor," the company said.