Official List Of Huawei And Honor Smartphones Eligible For EMUI 10 Update

Huawei has unveiled its next mobile OS -- the EMUI 10 based on Android 10 OS at its Developer's Conference 2019 in China. The company claims that the latest OS offers up to 60% improved GPU Turbo performance and 20% improved Link Turbo Performance. Besides, the OS also comes with native dark mode with a new UI.

We now have the updated the list of Huawei and Honor devices that are confirmed to get the EMUI 10 update. Some of these devices will start receiving the beta update from September 8, while the stable update is expected to hit the devices by the end of 2019. According to the company, the Huawei P30 Pro will be the first device to receive the beta build.

Do note that, some of the Honor smartphones will receive Magic UI 3.0 update instead of EMUI 10 with a few cosmetic changes. The upcoming Huawei Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro are expected to run on EMUI 10 out-of-the-box.

List of Huawei Smartphones Eligible For EMUI 10 Update

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 10

Huawei P smart 2019

Huawei P smart+ 2019

Huawei P smart Z

List of Honor Smartphones Eligible For EMUI 10 Update

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20

Honor 20 Lite

Honor 20i

Honor View20

Honor V20

Honor 10

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 8x

Our Opinion On EMUI 10 Update

It is good to see that Huawei and Honor are offering the latest software updates to their two-year-old devices. Though some features of the EMUI 10 might vary (depending on the hardware capability). All these smartphones are expected to offer better performance with the latest Android OS.

