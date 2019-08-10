Just In
Official List Of Huawei And Honor Smartphones Eligible For EMUI 10 Update
Huawei has unveiled its next mobile OS -- the EMUI 10 based on Android 10 OS at its Developer's Conference 2019 in China. The company claims that the latest OS offers up to 60% improved GPU Turbo performance and 20% improved Link Turbo Performance. Besides, the OS also comes with native dark mode with a new UI.
We now have the updated the list of Huawei and Honor devices that are confirmed to get the EMUI 10 update. Some of these devices will start receiving the beta update from September 8, while the stable update is expected to hit the devices by the end of 2019. According to the company, the Huawei P30 Pro will be the first device to receive the beta build.
Do note that, some of the Honor smartphones will receive Magic UI 3.0 update instead of EMUI 10 with a few cosmetic changes. The upcoming Huawei Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro are expected to run on EMUI 10 out-of-the-box.
List of Huawei Smartphones Eligible For EMUI 10 Update
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Lite
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 X
- Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei P20
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 10
- Huawei P smart 2019
- Huawei P smart+ 2019
- Huawei P smart Z
List of Honor Smartphones Eligible For EMUI 10 Update
- Honor 20 Pro
- Honor 20
- Honor 20 Lite
- Honor 20i
- Honor View20
- Honor V20
- Honor 10
- Honor 10 Lite
- Honor 8x
Our Opinion On EMUI 10 Update
It is good to see that Huawei and Honor are offering the latest software updates to their two-year-old devices. Though some features of the EMUI 10 might vary (depending on the hardware capability). All these smartphones are expected to offer better performance with the latest Android OS.
